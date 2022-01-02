Call the Midwife viewers left 'sobbing' following shocking storyline in season 11 premiere Fans were in tears during the first episode

The new series of the BBC's much-loved period drama Call the Midwife returned on Sunday night and left viewers "sobbing" following a shocking storyline.

The beginning of the episode saw Trixie and Matthew discover the remains of a newborn baby in a building undergoing demolition.

After further investigation by Detective Sergeant Virginia Barrow, played by guest star Lu Corfield, it was revealed that the baby was connected to Mrs Nyall, an elderly lady suffering from dementia whom we met earlier in the episode.

Having traced Mrs Nyall and her daughter, Marigold, to the house where the baby was found, DS Barrow visited her along with Nurse Phyllis where Marigold revealed that her mother had in fact given birth to two babies who were buried beneath the floorboards and inside the chimney - a secret they had both kept for over 30 years.

However, after Nurse Phyllis remembered seeing a caesarean scar on Mrs Nyall's abdomen during a previous appointment, it was revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy to save her life following the birth of Marigold and therefore couldn't have given birth to the babies.

Fans were left sobbing following the heartbreaking story

During a devastating scene, Marigold confessed to mothering the two infants and explained that she'd "had an arrangement with a married man" who took advantage of her "for years". It was revealed that both babies had died in childbirth and Marigold was released without charge.

Viewers of the show were upset by the heart-wrenching storyline and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One person wrote: "This is absolutely heartbreaking," while another added: "Well that’s it, I’m a sobbing wreck yet again! #CallTheMidwife."

A third person wrote: "#CallTheMidwife. In tears here every single time."

Despite the upsetting storyline, fans of the series praised the show's handling of sensitive and important issues. One person tweeted: "Perfectly done as usual @CallTheMidwife. My heart breaks and is full of joy all at the same time. So well written," while another agreed, adding: "Another excellent episode. I like that the series never shies away from the difficult issues, the stories tonight were once again handled expertly and so caring."

