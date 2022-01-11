Loved Stay Close? Here are 5 other brilliant shows to add to your list Watch these if you loved the Netflix thriller…

Did you love Stay Close? The new thriller on Netflix has been sitting comfortably at the top of the trending shows on the streaming platform, so it seems plenty of TV fans are loving the eight-part drama.

MORE: This is why fans are confused about the setting of Stay Close

Stay Close tells the story of Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), a woman living a seemingly perfect family life, but gets a shock when her old life comes back to haunt her.

Fans of the show will be aware that it was written by novelist Harlan Coben, and may also be familiar with other TV adaptations of his on Netflix like The Stranger and Safe. But if, like many, you've binged those already, you might be on the look-out for other titles to watch. Look no further, here are five crime series to add to your list that you may have missed previously…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our guest editor Martine McCutcheon chats to Richard Armitage about Stay Close

One of Us

Available on Netflix

One of Us originally aired on BBC but is now available on Netflix if you missed it the first time. It's from the same writers behind Liar and The Missing – so it's bound to be worth a watch.

It tells the story of newlyweds Adam and Grace Douglas who are brutally murdered upon returning from their honeymoon. The family of the couple gather to try and track down who could have done this, when all of a sudden someone turns up on their doorstep who fits the profile of the killer…

One of Us is gripping crime drama

Behind Her Eyes

Available on Netflix

Behind Her Eyes landed on Netflix in early 2021 and, like Stay Close, generated plenty of chat. Behind Her Eyes was also adapted from a thriller novel and promises plenty of twists and turns to keep you guessing. In addition, it's very similar to Stay Close in its style thanks to its picturesque locations and big, beautiful homes hiding dark secrets.

MORE: Did you know Alexandra Breckenridge's famous relative starred in NCIS?

MORE: Stay Close star Cush Jumbo married her husband on stage - details and photo

Behind Her Eyes is also on Netflix

The Bay

Available on ITV Hub

Stay Close was shot in and around north England with the coastline providing a perfect backdrop; ITV's The Bay also has picturesque scenery and was filmed in the seaside town of Morecambe, Lancashire.

Series one tells the story of a missing child, while season two focuses on the sudden murder of a local man. ITV are set to release a third series, so there's never been a better time to catch up.

The Bay is coming back for a third series

Deceit

Available on Channel 4

If you love crime dramas based on true events then Deceit on Channel 4 could be right up your street. This dark series aired last year on Channel 4 and tells the story of the real-life case of the controversial 'Honeytrap' – an investigation led by an undercover officer who attempted to lure a potential suspect in the killing of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992.

MORE: Richard Armitage learns he was 'excluded' by Stay Close co-stars in funny Lorraine moment

Did you watch Deceit?

Deadwater Fell

Available on Channel 4

There's a recognisable face in this one. Stay Close's very own Cush Jumbo stars in Deadwater Fell opposite TV drama veteran David Tennant as two locals, Jess and Tom.

Cush Jumbo is also in Deadwater Fell

Tom is the village doctor who lives with his wife and three children when suddenly a fire breaks out in their home – with only Tom surviving. Soon, an investigation begins which reveals shocking details no one in their town was expecting.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.