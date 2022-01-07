Stay Close star Cush Jumbo married her husband on stage - details and photo The actress married in 2014

Cush Jumbo is currently gracing our screens as the protagonist of Stay Close, but in real-life who is the actress married to?

The star married partner Sean Griffin back in 2014, but the couple did not have a conventional wedding day, instead, they said 'I do' on a Broadway stage!

Celebrating their three-year anniversary, Cush shared a photograph from their special day and wrote: "About 3 years ago I married this beautiful man on this broadway stage after my matinee of #theriver. It's still the biggest, bravest and best thing I've ever done. #justdoit."

The image showed Cush in a sparkly two-piece with nude high heels and a white and blush bouquet. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in dark grey suit and a slick hairstyle.

Fans gushed over the wedding snap, with one writing: "Great place for a wedding. I remember the set and you well!! Congrats," and another adding: "Love this photo of you two!"

Cush posted this adorable image of her husband and son online

One user joked: "I’d marry him too... [love heart eyed emoji]."

Cush prefers to keep her private life under wraps, but she has made a rare comment about when she first met her husband during an interview with The Guardian. "I never thought he fancied me," she joked and as a result, the pair were friends for years before getting together.

Cush and Sean now have a son together, Maximilian and they lived in New York for five years before relocating back to London.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the star revealed the rationale behind their big move. "I didn't want to bring my son up there. There were things I couldn’t grasp, for example, once I had a call from my son's nursery letting me know the sniper drill went well. They do that regularly, wheeling them out in their cots.

"Over here in the UK, I understand the problems. There are lots of calls you might get from a nursery in London but that ain't going to be one of them."

