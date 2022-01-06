Archive 81: everything you need to know about Netflix's spooky new drama We can't wait until this lands on Netflix

Ready for your next Netflix obsession? While we're waiting for fan favourite Stranger Things to make a comeback, the upcoming series Archive 81 will more than fill the void for a supernatural series! Find out everything you need to know about the show here…

What is Archive 81 about?

Based on the podcast of the same name, the official synopsis for the new Netflix show reads: "Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

How good does this look?

"As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago."

When is Archive 81 out?

The series will drop on Netflix on Friday 14 January. In the meantime, watch the seriously spooky trailer here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching Archive 81?

Speaking about the upcoming show, one person wrote: "Sooo excited for this. I really hope it doesn’t disappoint," while another person added: "I was a Set Painter for this show. I will say It was a long tough road with this one, especially because it was one of the first projects after the pandemic started. But I have to say I'm excited to see where this show goes. I hope it does well, so we can get a season two. It looks good!"

Will you be tuning in?

Who is in the cast for Archive 81?

The story was produced by The Vampire Diaries and The Boys writer Rebecca Sonnenshine, and stars Rependance actress Ariana Neal, Jack Ryan actress Dina Shihab as Melody, and Patti Cakes star Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner.

