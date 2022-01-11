Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn dies aged 78 The sad news was confirmed by his family

The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn had died aged 78, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who was best known for playing David Horton on the BBC comedy series, "peacefully passed away" on Monday, according to his family.

In a statement, his son Josh said: "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

BBC Comedy added: "Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nation's most treasured BBC shows, and of course as councillor David Horton in The Vicar Of Dibley. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Gary appeared in every episode of The Vicar Of Dibley from 1994 to 2007. He last reprised his role as the crotchety councillor in 2020 for The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown alongside Dawn French, who plays the Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who plays his on-screen son, Hugo.

Gary's other TV credits include The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, as well as comedy sketch show French And Saunders. He also provided voiceovers for adverts including for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite and was known for his many impressive theatre roles.

