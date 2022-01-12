How season two of Cheer covers the Jerry Harris case The Netflix docu-series is back with new episodes

Cheer on Netflix became a hit when it landed on the streaming platform in 2020 so, naturally, fans were delighted to hear it was coming back for a second season.

MORE: Stay Close had this famous popstar in the cast – did you spot them?

However, shortly after the first series aired, news broke that one of the cheerleaders featured on the show, Jerry Harris, had been arrested on sexual abuse charges. Here's how Cheer season two is covering the case…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Cheer season two

How does Cheer season two cover the Jerry Harris case?

Cheer documents the Navarro College cheerleading squad who became famous in their own right following series one of the Netflix documentary. However, as season two began airing, Jerry Harris, was arrested and put at the centre of a court case after he was accused of sexual offences against minors.

Episode five, titled Jerry, delves into the situation in real-time and features emotional interviews with two of the alleged victims. Jerry denied the charges put against him and pleaded not guilty in court, but since September 2020, he has been held in prison at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Today, he is still awaiting trial.

MORE: Loved Stay Close? Here are 5 other brilliant shows to add to your list

MORE: After Life's Ricky Gervais reveals conflicted feelings about ending Netflix series after just three seasons

Jerry Harris appeared in season one of the show

What else happens in Cheer season two?

As well as exploring the allegations made against their team member, the other episodes explore the Navarro College cheerleading squad's journey as champions. The squad get used to newfound buzz around them and focus on succeeding at the 2021 Daytona championship.

The series also sees the team deal with the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted their 2020 season. "Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro's fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College," reads the synopsis.

"As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves."

Season two focuses on Navarro's next major championship

What are the fans saying about Cheer season two?

It seems despite the challenges that the team have faced, fans remain thrilled to see their favourite cheer squad back on top form. One person wrote on social media: "I had no idea that they'd come back after the whole scandal. I'm so happy for them. I can't wait."

Another wrote: "After everything that happened, I'm so happy they bounced back. Their cheer team is a safe haven... for ALL of them." A third tweeted: "Y'all I love the fact that #CHEER is able to shine light on this Amazing SPORT. SO, So many people can see how much HARD work goes into it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.