Netflix's latest thriller Stay Close has an impressive cast with the likes of Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish and many more making up the cast.

But did you know that the latest adaptation from Harlan Coben also features a former popstar making up the roll call? Find out more here…

Lindsay Armaou, best-known for being a part of pop group quarter B*Witched, played the part of Marlene Flynn in the Netflix drama, the partner of Carlton Flynn's father who went to extreme lengths to find the truth behind his son's disappearance.

The former popstar has enjoyed success in recent years since turning her hand to acting. In addition to her role in Stay Close, Lindsay had a role in the TV show Two Days in the Smoke, which also starred former EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo and Stephen Marcus.

Lindsay also hosts a podcast about reuniting with her B*Witched bandmates, Starting Over, where the singers look back on their time as one of the nineties biggest girlbands.

Lindsay (far right) with her B*Witched bandmates at the height of their fame

B*Witched shot to fame with popular singles such as C'est La Vie, Blame it on the Weatherman and Rollercoaster. Their debut self-titled album went double platinum, and the band toured with the likes of N*Sync and Britney Spears.

Lindsay was clearly thrilled to be a part of Stay Close, which has been the number one show on Netflix since its release at the end of 2021. The actress and singer tweeted after it landed on the streaming giant, writing: "It's out today on Netflix!! I had so much fun doing this. Thanks to @REDProductionCo and all the team for a great experience. #NewYearseve #stayingin #netflix #crime #drama."

Stay Close focuses on Megan, played by Cush Jumbo, a woman living a seemingly perfect life who receives the shock of her life when an old friend Lorraine (Sarah Parish) comes back into her life unexpectedly. Soon, Megan, whose real name is Cassie, needs to find a way to prevent her past secrets coming to light as she fights to protect her family.

