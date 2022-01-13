Strictly star AJ Odudu shares emotional clip as Kai Widdrington heads to rehearsals with new partner Kai is taking part in the Strictly tour with 2020 finalist Maisie Smith

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has shared an emotional clip of herself taking part in physiotherapy after injuring her ankle ahead of the dancing competition's finale.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the star wrote: "I've sped these vids up because I'm moving at snail's pace but regardless, I'm actually making really good progress and have been working on mobility and strengthening exercises for my toes and ankles.

WATCH: AJ Odudu admits she is emotional talking about her injury

"I don't wanna share much about this tbh because it still makes me all emosh and besides... we can't just be looking at my feet. They're shy!"

AJ's injury very sadly means that she is unable to join her dance partner Kai on Strictly tour, who shared the first snap of himself with his new dance character, 2020 Strictly runner-up Maisie Smith, during rehearsals. He captioned the post: "Rehearsals for the @strictlycomedancinglive tour are well under way @maisiesmithofficial."

Kai previously opened up about going on tour with a new partner, writing: "I’m really gutted to hear that @ajodudu wont be able to join me on the BBC Strictly Tour around the UK. I know we were both really focused and willing to get back on the floor in the Arenas and finish what we started. I know we will get to dance again very soon and I am sending all my love and well wishes to AJ for a quick recovery.

Kai is currently in rehearsals with Maisie

"With that, I am also very lucky to say that I get to continue on the tour with my amazing new tour partner @maisiesmithofficial who as you all now SMASHED last years Strictly. I cannot wait to see you all on the road and get to dance in front of a live audience once again. See you all soon."

