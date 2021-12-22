Strictly's AJ Odudu continues to fuel romance rumours with Kai Widdrington as she admits to 'missing' him The pair were forced to pull out of the Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has done little to dispel the romance rumours surrounding her relationship with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis 'absolutely devastated' after AJ Odudu quits Strictly in last-minute shake-up

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos with the professional dancer – and wasted no time in saying how much she "misses" him now the series has come to an end.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's AJ Odudu reveals devastating injury

"Just missing @kaiwidd being my personal mode of transport TBH. I really did have his back," she remarked.

READ: All you need to know about AJ Odudu's love life

MORE: Meet Strictly star Kai Widdrington's family

The latest post raised eyebrows amongst their fans, with one writing: "If you're not together, I'll hand deliver you both Oscars I swear." Another joked: "Keep checking to see if you've got married yet to each other xx."

A third post read: "Aren't you two together! C'mon did we all imagine the blazing romance?" Another said: "I want you guys to get together!"

Kai, on the other hand, appears to have travelled back to his family home to see his loved ones for Christmas. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a fun TikTok clip of himself dancing with his sister.

AJ shared a series of throwback snaps with Kai

Earlier on in the series, AJ was asked by BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball if she and Kai were more than friends following their passionate routine for movie week, which was based on the hit film, The Bodyguard. "Some of the newspapers are trying to allude – and I think everyone is hoping and praying – that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star.

As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the presenter insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week." She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!"

Zoe then joked: "Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

On Saturday, both AJ and Kai were heartbroken after they sadly had to pull out of the grand finale due to an injury.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.