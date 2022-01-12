The real reason why Adam Peaty will not be taking part in Strictly tour with Katya Jones The Olympic swimmer has been replaced by 2020 contestant Max George

Training for the Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour kicked off this week, much to the delight of ticket holders keen to see their favourite Strictly couples up close and personal.

However, fans can expect to see a few changes within the line-up. Among those not taking part is Olympian Adam Peaty, who has instead been replaced by The Wanted star and 2020 contestant Max George. But why isn't Adam reuniting with pro partner Katya Jones for the tour? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Katya Jones and Adam Peaty turn up the heat with their Tango

Although Adam has not shared why he will not be taking part in the tour, it's understood that he is focusing on getting back into training for the next Olympic games, in which he hopes to beat his previous 100m breaststroke record.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that he is heading to a Florida-based Aquatic Centre for several weeks to take on some intense training after being away from the pool for some time.

"The purpose of the camp is to fast track fitness and get some sun as this is my first training camp since Australia in January 2020," he told Swim Swam.

Posting to his grid, Adam bid a touching farewell to his fifteen-month-old son, whom he shares with partner Eirianedd Munro. Sharing a sweet snap of the two of them, he wrote: "See you in a few weeks king," followed by "Off to work."

Adam became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the 2021 series of Strictly. He and Katya sparked a huge reaction from audiences when they ended their sizzling Argentine Tango with what some viewers perceived to be an almost kiss - and even his girlfriend couldn't help but react.

She shared her own good-humoured response on TikTok in which she wrote in the caption: "Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV" as she pretended to cry. She then tipped her head back and fake screamed as the words' Finding out 10 million people also watched it live' appeared on the screen.

Adam isn't the only 2021 contestant not taking part in the tour. Fan-favourite and finalist AJ Odudu has been forced to withdraw on medical advice following the nasty ankle injury she sustained just days before the finale. BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, likewise, will be sitting the tour out as he has "too many work commitments".

