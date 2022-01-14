Netflix fans in uproar after beloved show is cancelled – get the details Were you a fan of the series?

Netflix has cancelled a beloved show after two seasons and it seems fans are not happy about it. Gentefied, which debuted on the streaming platform in 2020, will not be back for a third series, according to Variety.

The show, which was produced by Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, is a comedy-drama which followed the lives of three Mexican-American cousins as they tackle issues such as gentrification, borders and family life, all while trying to save their relative's taco shop from folding.

It starred JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquin Cosio among its cast and dropped its second season in November 2021. However, the new episodes were met with a mixed response and series two did not appear in the top ten trending shows on the streaming platform.

Following the news of the cancellation, fans have been expressing their outrage on social media. One person wrote: "It's not often I see people like me represented on screen im a Mexican raised in Wales after all @netflix I loved #Gentefied. Representation matters and I hate that you keep bringing such incredible Latino characters to the screen dropping them."

Gentefied won't be returning for a third season

A second tweeted: "Sadden by this news. #Gentefied portrayed the multi-generational Latino immigrant experience that many of us identified within this country. #RepresentationMatters."

Many more were unhappy with the news. "Ugh this is so frustrating! We need more LatinX content/stories not more cancellations of the few shows we do have #Gentefied," said a third, as a fourth commented: "My heart just dropped and shattered. I love this show so much and I was hoping to be a part of it. Latino shows deserve more. #Gentefied @netflix @contodonetflix."

Netflix users often get frustrated at the number of shows that leave the platform. At the end of 2021, the website confirmed six series were no longer going to be available to stream including Homeland and Sons of Anarchy, as well as beloved sitcoms Modern Family and New Girl.

