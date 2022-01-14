7 TV shows to watch if you love After Life Happy binge-watching!

If, like us, you've binge-watched the new series of Ricky Gervais' comedy-drama already and are looking for a show to fill the After Life shaped hole left in your heart, then look no further.

We've rounded up seven of the best shows streaming platforms have to offer that are guaranteed to stir up the same emotions as the Netflix series. Whether you're looking for a melancholy drama, outrageous comedy or somewhere in between, we've got you covered.

WATCH: What did you think of the new series of After Life?

Succession

Available to watch on HBO Max and Sky

Arguably one of the greatest dramedies of all, Succession focuses on the dysfunctional Roy family, who own global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. When head of the family, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is due to announce his retirement, his four grown children fight for control of the company. Loosely inspired by the prolific Murdoch dynasty, the series has received critical acclaim for its writing, acting, musical score and production values.

Writer Jesse Armstrong has the ability to make you laugh one minute and cry the next. So for those who have yet to see it… Happy binge-watching!

Succession is a multi-award winning show

The White Lotus

Available to watch on HBO Max, NOW, Sky

The White Lotus is a "sharp social satire" that follows the exploits of employees and guests at an exclusive tropical resort in Hawaii over the course of one week.

With each passing day, darker dynamics emerge in the lives of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers, the hotel's employees and the idyllic locale itself. The six-part series boasts a star-studded cast including Legally Blonde's Jennifer Coolidge, American Horror Story's Connie Britton and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney.

Like After Life, the HBO comedy-drama is a study of a random assortment of people who happen to be visiting the same resort, instead of living in the same village.

A second season is due to land on streaming platforms at some point this year, so now's the perfect time to catch up!

The White Lotus is a satirical comedy-drama

The Outlaws

Available to watch on BBC iPlayer

If you find Ricky Gervais' style of comedy funny, then you're sure to love the new drama from his long-time writing partner and collaborator on The Office, Stephen Merchant.

Created, directed by and starring Merchant, The Outlaws is a crime thriller comedy that follows seven strangers from different walks of life who all wind up serving a Community Payback sentence for reasons that become clear throughout the series.

When one of the lawbreakers gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime, the group are forced to unite. Christopher Walken stars alongside Merchant in the drama, which is both gripping and heartwarming. With a second series on the way, why not give it a go?

Ricky Gervais' long-time comedy partner, Stephen Merchant, created the show

It's a Sin

Available to watch on HBO Max, All4 and Prime Video

After airing on Channel 4 in January last year, It's a Sin became one of the broadcaster's most binge-watched shows on their online streaming platform - and we can see why.

Featuring an outstanding cast including singer Olly Alexander as well as Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes, the five-part series takes place in London from 1981 to 1991 and depicts the lives of young gay men who lived during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Like After Life, It's a Sin looks at hard-hitting topics such as grief while also providing light relief with humour in parts. You're definitely going to need the tissues nearby for this one.

It's a Sin is a hard-hitting drama

Spaced

Available to watch on Netflix

Created, written by and starring Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) and Jessica Hynes (W1A), Spaced is a wacky comedy that might just become your next TV obsession.

Despite originally airing on Channel 4 in 1999, the two-series sitcom couldn't be more relevant to today's society. Directed by Hollywood film director Edgar Wright, it follows two twenty-something Londoners, Daisy Steiner and Tim Bisley, who decide to move into a flat together, despite only meeting each other weeks before. While the pair struggle with job rejections and relationship issues, they've always got each other and their group of absurd friends to keep them company.

If you liked the ensemble of interesting and eccentric characters in After Life, then you'll love this sitcom.

Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes star in the series

Fleabag

Available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video

The brainchild of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a comedy-drama based on her one-woman show and follows a young woman struggling to cope with life in London after a recent tragedy. Fleabag is played by Waller-Bridge with Sian Clifford starring alongside as her highly-strung, high achieving sister.

Like After Life, Fleabag is the perfect mix of melancholy and humour and is definitely worth a watch. But really, if you haven't seen this yet, then where have you been?

Fleabag is the perfect mix of melancholy and comedy

This Way Up

Available to watch on All4 and Netflix

Written by and starring comedian Aisling Bea, this BAFTA-winning comedy-drama follows a young teacher, Áine, who is recovering from a nervous breakdown whilst living in London.

Like Tony in After Life, Áine seems to have lost her way and is trying to piece her life back together with the help of her friends - one being her concerned sister Shona, played by Sharon Horgan.

Like Ricky Gervais' hit show, This Way Up is both charming and devastating and is definitely worth a watch.

The show stars Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan

