Alexandra Breckenridge has opened up about suffering "excruciating pain" while filming the third season of popular Netflix show, Virgin River.

The actress, who plays Melinda Monroe in the romantic drama series, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal there are scenes in the new episodes where she was suffering from tooth pain comparable to "child birth".

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge talks 'excruciating pain' while on set

"So I have a little fun quick story for you guys today, during season three ... I posted something about having an emergency root canal," she began telling her 800,000 followers, adding: "I just wanted to point out there are a few scenes on the show where I was actually in the most excruciating pain, besides childbirth, of my life."

Alexandra continued: "Apparently the tooth had cracked or chipped at some point, we don't know when, but over time that crack widened, it wasn't infected but the root was dying, the nerve was dying.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda Monroe on the show

"I was having to take breaks and sometimes I would be on my knees breathing at my chair. But I had to continue to work because that was on the schedule. So I'm at work, horrible pain, the scene where I was eating sushi. That is what I was filming that day! I had to eat sushi with a tooth that was broken."

The actress then went on to explain that her colleague, director Monika Mitchell, had called for emergency medical help: "They gave me half a root canal to get me through the weekend. She called her dentist and said, 'Please help this poor girl!'"

Fortunately, Alexandra pulled through and was able to wrap filming on the latest series which landed on Netflix last summer. More recently, the star revealed that season four had finished filming, so fans won't have to wait much longer for new episodes.

However, it seems season five has been put on hold due to unknown reasons but the lead star recently told her fans on social media she was hoping to start filming again in the summer.

