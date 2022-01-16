Anton du Beke talks his future as Strictly judge in new interview The Strictly Come Dancing star moved from dancer to judge

Anton du Beke swapped his dancing shoes for judges paddles last year, as he filled in for Bruno Tonioli on Strictly while the Italian remained in America filming Dancing With the Stars.

The dad-of-two proved popular with fans for his encouraging comments to the celebrity contestants, and viewers have since been speculating about whether he will return later this year.

On this week's Sunday Brunch, the performer was asked by host Tim Lovejoy whether he would be one of the judges for 2022, and while Anton didn't rule it out, he didn’t confirm his return either.

The star instead simply responded: "Don't know yet – we'll have to wait and see."

Anton then spoke about his reunion with former Strictly professional Erin Boag, who has been his dance partner for 25 years.

The pair have toured together for over a decade, although couldn't go anywhere last year due to pandemic restrictions, making them even more glad to be heading on the road in 2022.

Anton joined the judging panel last year

Anton teased what fans can expect from their stage show, which starts on Friday, 28 January, as well as revealing an unexpected new nickname he's earned!

He said: "It's just us doing what we do best, it's ballroom dancing but with musical theatre, with a great orchestra. This year we're giving a nod to the great icons of British entertainment and American entertainment…"

Anton went on: "We've got everything, from Tom Jones to Shirley Bassey. We've got a great number by Oasis, Wonderwall but a swing version - it's a brilliant version."

Off-screen, the star is a doting dad

The star finished by adding: "We've got a brilliant Spice Girls Wannabe number in the first half - it's a great Charleston number! It's a great orchestration… and apparently, I've now been deemed as Hairy Spice! Which is great."

Before the 2021 series of Strictly, Anton opened up on Steph's Packed Lunch about being a judge, saying: "I can't tell you how happy I am... It is such an honour to have been asked."

