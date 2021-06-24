Strictly Come Dancing confirms Anton Du Beke to be judge in 2021 series as Bruno Tonioli bows out We’re so happy for the Strictly pro!

After filling in on the of Strictly Come Dancing judges panel for the 2020 series, Anton du Beke has been confirmed as a judge for the upcoming series! The exciting announcement was made somewhat bittersweet as he will be replacing Bruno Tonioli, who unfortunately is unable to take part in the series due to international travel restrictions.

Speaking about the very exciting news, Anton said: “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly. It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

Chatting about his worthy replacement, Bruno added: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place - it’s just a shame they weren’t available...haha! Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Meet your 2021 judges!

Anton has been on the show since the series began in 2004, and has been partnered with stars including Emma Barton, Patsy Palmer, Lesley Garrett and Katie Derham.

Fans were overjoyed by the news, with one writing: “Anton that’s all I wanted to hear at last,” while another added: “Excellent! Love that Anton is finally in his rightful place as Judge!” A third person wrote: “Congratulations @TheAntonDuBeke but will miss you @BrunoTonioli."

