Anton Du Beke and wife Hannah's emotional IVF journey to conceive their twins

Professional dancer Anton du Beke is making a name for himself on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this season, as he fills in for Bruno Toniolo.

The popular star is married to wife Hannah and the couple share four-year-old twins George and Henrietta – but conceiving their children wasn't all plain sailing.

WATCH: Anton du Beke's twins gatecrash his live workout

In a TV interview with Lorraine Kelly early in 2021, the couple opened up about their journey with IVF treatment and Hannah's battle with endometriosis.

During the candid chat, Hannah revealed how she told the professional dancer about her health condition pretty early on in their relationship due to the swelling caused by the endometriosis.

"The problem with me is, it's quite hard to hide," she explained. "It was one of those things where on a monthly basis, I looked like I was six months pregnant. One of the side effects is obviously the pain, but I had tremendous swelling… I was one of those women who was most asked that dreaded question, 'When's it due?'"

Anton and Hannah appeared on Lorraine

Anton then added: "It's one of those perverse things endometriosis, where if you're a woman who wants to have children and you have endometriosis and you find you can't have children, then the bloating looks like you're pregnant.

"People are like, 'Oh marvellous, you must be so delighted,' it's sort of compounded somehow."

Of their IVF journey, Hannah said: "Once you go down that route, then it is something you're very much doing together."

Something she couldn't have done without Anton, which included administering some of her injections in her bottom. "There was nothing glamorous or romantic [about that]," she laughed.

The couple are doting parents to George and Henrietta

The couple previously opened up to HELLO! about their journey to conceive the twins, saying: "Hannah suffers from endometriosis and we weren't able to have children so went down the IVF route. I think Hannah always saw her life as having children in it.""

The couple married on 20 April 2017 - five years to the day after they met at a dinner at Wentworth Golf Club.

"I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my life. She was absolutely gorgeous, stunning. And she was bright and funny as well, so she was perfect," he added.

