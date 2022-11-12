Strictly's Anton du Beke 'sprung' secret wedding on new mum Hannah The couple had just become parents to twins George and Henrietta

Anton Du Beke may be larger than life during his appearances as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, but his home life with his wife Hannah is a much more private affair.

Anton and Hannah met in 2012 and wed in an "intimate" ceremony in April 2017, one month after they welcomed their twins George and Henrietta. In a rare confession, the professional dancer revealed that he "sprung" the idea of marriage on new mum Hannah!

During an interview with The Independent, Anton said: "I sort of sprung it on her. I don't know why, I just had this urge. It was our fifth year of being together, and it felt like the moment. Together for five years, we're getting married."

They managed to keep their nuptials on the down-low until May when Hannah was spotted wearing an engagement ring and a wedding band while attending the Chelsea Flower Show. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Anton revealed the couple married at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire in front of just a handful of guests on 20 April 2017.

Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah was spotted wearing a wedding ring at the Chelsea Flower Show

Anton said: "It was a very small wedding, then we had afternoon tea and went home. Some people like a huge celebration, but I didn't feel comfortable with that because it's a very intimate moment and I just wanted to get married to Hannah."

The 56-year-old dancer had previously hinted that marriage could be on the cards. Asked about his other half, he told the Mirror: "She's just perfect. I love her above all things. Will we marry? Maybe next year. We're very happy." He added: "Performing was the 'woman' in my life, if you like, but then Hannah came along. She's just perfect. She's very beautiful, clever, but also really kind."

The couple welcomed twins shortly before their wedding

The happy news came after Anton and Hannah became first-time parents to their twins in March 2017. Announcing their safe arrival on social media, the proud new father posted a picture of a top hat and a cane, with two pairs of baby booties in between. He wrote: "Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited."

Anton was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations – including words of support from some fellow Strictly stars. Ore Oduba wrote: "Who's the daddy!!!? There's only one @mrantondubeke… Now there are two brand new Du Bekes in the Strictly family! So happy for Anton and Hannah #twins #DuBekeDouble." Daisy Lowe added: "Congratulations sweetheart!!!! Those twinkle toed twins are lucky to have you! All my love to you and your gorgeous family."

