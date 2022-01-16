Call the Midwife viewers left 'bawling' following 'gruesome' moment in episode three Fans were left speechless

Call the Midwife viewers were left "bawling" following a shocking moment that took place in episode three on Sunday night.

The latest instalment of the much-loved BBC drama saw Nurse Nancy encounter a meth drinker living rough on the streets of Poplar.

After Nancy shows him kindness, Bernard, the meth drinker, pays a visit to Nonnatus House in search of her. When he discovers she's not there, he refuses to see the doctor, despite looking unwell.

Later, Nancy seeks out Bernard along with Doctor Turner and Fred. They find him slumped on the pavement and when Nancy goes to take off his shoes to inspect his legs, his rotting calf is pulled off. Doctor Turner quickly diagnoses him with gangrene, caused by the methylated spirits, before rushing him to hospital.

Viewers were left speechless by the upsetting scene and took to Twitter to express their shock. One person wrote: "I can't be the only one who just screamed at my telly, while also crying." while another added: "Oh my God, that was awful. I can't watch."

A third person added: "That was gruesome even for #CallTheMidwife," while another added: "I don’t think there’s even words for what happened #CallTheMidwife."

Nancy encountered a meth drinker in the tragic episode

Other fans of the show had to reach for the tissues following the tragic moment. One person tweeted: "I can't stop crying," while another added: "Well I, for one, am bawling."

A third person added: "Note to self: stop crying every time you watch Call The Midwife."

Bernard dies at the end of the episode, leaving Nancy devastated. She tells Sister Frances: "I'm the only person who's crying for him in the whole world." The midwife replies: "No, you aren't" before embracing her in a heartbreaking moment.

The episode ended on a slightly happier note, however, as councillor Violet promises to try and set up a facility for people with alcohol addiction, like Bernard.

Despite the heart-wrenching moment, fans took to Twitter to praise the storytelling and themes of the episode. One person wrote: "@CallTheMidwife1 always hits the nail on the head perfectly. Topics from the 1960's still as relevant today. That makes me cry as much as the superb storylines and acting."

