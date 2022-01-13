Call the Midwife fans seriously concerned over character's future in new clip Are you enjoying series 11 of the BBC show?

Call the Midwife viewers have been expressing their concern for beloved character Sister Julienne's future after seeing a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of the new series.

The official Instagram account for the BBC midwifery drama shared a short snippet from this weekend's episode along with the caption: "Insults, ailments and hidden burdens... Call the Midwife. Continues Sunday at 8pm on BBC1."

The video then shows the character, played by Jenny Agutter, looking unwell as she drops her bicycle and reaches out for help. It was this moment that caused concern amongst fans of the drama.

One person wrote: "If something happens to sister Julienne, I don't think I can bear it." A second fan added: "Sister Julienne cannot get sick!!!" as a third commented: "Ohhh heavens not Sister Julienne!"

However, there's reassuring news for fans - Jenny's co-star Laura Main, who plays Sister Bernadette, appeared on Wednesday's edition of The One Show and explained the situation.

Sister Julienne is played by Jenny Agutter

After a clip was played, the actress told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: "She is going to be okay. She is in the rest of the series, you don't need to worry. I hope that's not too much of a spoiler!"

Meanwhile, audiences have been loving the new episodes of series 11 which premiered earlier this month. The show received plenty of praise for the actors's performances and its "important" storylines from fans on social media.

The most recent episode of the much-loved period drama saw a young woman have her dreams of motherhood crushed after being diagnosed with cervical cancer and in need of a hysterectomy to eradicate the disease.

"Being told you will never have children can be devastating news when you’re young with your entire life ahead of you. Discovering you have cervical cancer is a double blow. Kudos to @CallTheMidwife1 for tackling this difficult subject," said one viewer, while another added: "#CallTheMidwife really showing how important it is to have a cervical screening."

