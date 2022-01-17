Vera viewers left confused following episode four

ITV's detective series Vera continued on Sunday night but left viewers confused after it was announced that the show will be put on hold again.

MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

The latest series of The Good Karma Hospital will air in Vera's usual 8pm slot next Sunday while new crime drama starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, Trigger Point, will follow at 9pm.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying the new series?

Episode three of season 11 aired on Sunday 9 January following a four-month series break, with the first two episodes airing in August and September last year. Now that the drama has been paused again, viewers have taken to Twitter to express their confusion.

One person tweeted: "Hi @itv - why do you keep just giving us two episodes of #Vera then making us wait for the last two?!? This is one of your crowning glories," while another added: "Just wondering why @ITV will keep us on hold again, as I've heard @BritBox_USwill show the remaining two eps?! Anyway, good things come to those who wait, so."

MORE: Vera viewers hail show as 'best on TV' after series 11 returns

MORE: Vera actor breaks silence on co-star's surprising exit

A third person added: "When is @Vera going to be back on our tv? I see that there were only two episodes this month. I don’t want to wait another year before #Vera is back," while another wrote: "As much as I'm looking forward to #TriggerPoint I would rather more #Vera actually @ITV. Love this series."

Vera fans praised the latest episode

Despite not knowing when Vera will return to our screens, viewers seemed to enjoy the latest episode and took to Twitter to praise the drama. One person wrote: "It's been nice to disappear into a pandemic-free world with #Vera... thank you to all the cast and crew for such brilliant work, which no doubt was done under very difficult circumstances," while another added: "Fabulous as always."

A third person applauded the acting performances from the cast, tweeting: "@BrendaBlethyn @kennydoughty @AnnMitchell01 @Cparks1976 thought all of you and the rest of the company were fantastic in tonight’s episode."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.