Who is Ria Hebden? Everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice star Find out more about the presenter

Dancing on Ice is back and brings along a whole new cast of celebs who are willing to throw on their skates in a bid to win this year's competition.

MORE: Rachel Stevens admits she's 'terrified' to star on Dancing on Ice

Among those celebs is journalist and TV presenter Ria Hebden, who is swapping the Lorraine sofa for the ice rink. Read on to find out more about the ITV star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Armitage awkwardly learns he was 'excluded' by Stay Close co-stars in funny Lorraine moment

Who is Ria Hebden?

Ria Hebden is a journalist and television presenter. She is the official Entertainment presenter on ITV's Lorraine and has been appearing on the show during her weekly Friday slot since the start of 2020.

Prior to her gig on Lorraine Kelly's show, Ria acted as a live TV presenter on This Morning's Sofa Tour in 2018.

MORE: See the Dancing on Ice 2022 lineup here!

MORE: Brendan Cole shares rare photo with 'baby' daughter as he pays heartfelt tribute

The 39-year-old also founded Wonder Woman TV in 2016, a digital talk show which "champions trailblazing women who work in the creative industries" and features both live events and a motivational podcast.

Viewers will recognise Ria from her slot on Lorraine

Ria has conducted a number of impressive interviews with celebrities, including Sandy Toksvig and Kim Cattrall about the #MeToo movement, as well as John Boyega and Idris Elba about the diversity issue pushing some black British talent to move to the US for work.

What shows has Ria Hebden presented?

While Ria is known for her weekly spot on Lorraine, viewers may also recognise her from ITV's All Around Britain, a travel series that she co-presents with Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford.

MORE: Dan Walker reveals the one surprising condition he would do Dancing on Ice

The mum-of-two doesn't just appear on ITV shows, however, as she reports for the BBC's Sunday Morning Live and has done since 2018, becoming a co-presenter alongside Sean Fletcher in 2019.

Ria is among this year's cast of Dancing on Ice

The journalist has also appeared as a panellist on many shows, including I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Daily Drop and Strictly It Takes Two.

Is Ria married?

Ria is married. She lives in London with her husband Mark, whom she recently celebrated nine years of marriage with, and her two children Noah and Luna in their four-bedroom family home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.