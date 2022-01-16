Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole gets emotional after first dance The former Strictly dancer was holding back tears

Former Strictly professional Brendan Cole opened Dancing on Ice's first show on Sunday night with an outstanding performance.

After being awarded a score of 30.5 from the judges, the dancer became emotional while speaking about his experience.

Speaking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Brendan said: "I'm absolutely ecstatic with that. I'm so thrilled to be here. Everybody's been amazing."

"Listen to me, I'm all emotional," he said, holding back tears.

When asked by Holly how he felt performing first out of all the celebrities, Brendan said: "A lot of pressure coming in and opening the show. I wanted it to be an amazing show. I could feel my heart, I feel like you could hear it through my microphone, it was pounding."

"Vanessa is the most incredible teacher and coach and friend and she's guided me through every step and that's what I got," he added.

The skating pair received high praise from the judging panel, with Christopher Dean hailing the performance as the best he's seen since the show began. He told Brendan: "That was the best first performance I've seen by a celebrity in all 14 series."

Brendan is partnered with Vanessa Bauer

"Tonight it was on form, you were great, you were strong, you were masculine," he added.

Fellow judge Ashley Banjo also praised the dance, saying: "That was incredible. Like Chris said, up there, if not the best first skate, definitely one of the best first skates we've ever seen. If that's where we are starting the series, where are you two going to go?"

He continued: "You and Vanessa, you are one competitive couple. I just know you are going to be trouble, you guys are going to give the rest of the competition trouble."

Brendan revealed to fans that he couldn't sleep last night due to nerves. He told his followers via his Instagram Story: "Guess which Dancing on Ice contestant can't sleep? Using my time wisely… Have just been through the routine in my had seven times."

