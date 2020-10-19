Jessica Brown Findlay gets nostalgic over friendship with Downton Abbey sisters Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael The actress played Lady Sybil Crawley in the period drama

It's been ten years since Jessica Brown Findlay arrived on our screens as the loveable Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey.

And despite leaving the period drama after three series, the actress has remained very close to her former castmates - in particular her on-screen sisters, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, who starred as Lady Mary and Lady Edith respectively.

In a new interview with You Magazine, Jessica reminisced about her time on the popular ITV series. "I often get very supportive and loving messages from Michelle and Laura," she said of their close-knit friendship.

The actress was 21 when she first bagged the role, propelling her into the limelight overnight. "There is something in us having played those sisters - no one else will quite understand what that was," she explained.

"When I left the show, I had only just finished uni and I was so in that world still that Downton felt extraordinary, but also something that was happening while I was doing something completely different. That balance was really healthy for me. For a while after, I... distant is the wrong word, but I needed to go off and find a bit of my own identity."

Jessica Brown Findlay with her co-stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael

After Downton, Jessica went on to appear in the first series of Black Mirror and Winter's Tale. She also starred in the film The Riot Club and landed a role in 18th-century period drama Harlots.

Last year, Jessica - who recently tied the knot to her Harlots co-star Ziggy Heath - opened up about the surprise success of Downton as she touched upon her decision to leave after three series. Speaking on the Sunday Brunch show, she recalled: "It was the end of the first series and it was right as the last episode had aired, and I was in Soho.

The actress recently married fellow actor Ziggy Heath

"I was still at university, I was at art school, and I walked past a newsstand and there were the three [Crawley] sisters on the front of two or three different newspapers, saying that 14 million people had watched it. I had a big freak-out... I just thought it was this sort of quiet little period drama!"

"I was incredibly grateful for what Downton became and did, but it was my second job and I knew nothing about what I was doing," she later explained. "I really wanted to learn more. I had so much more I wanted to go and learn."

