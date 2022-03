The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photos The child stars returned for the Downton Abbey film - and they've grown so much!

While he was filming for the 2019 film adaptation of the hugely popular series, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his on-screen grandchildren.

MORE: Michelle Dockery reveals the 'downside' to filming Downton Abbey

The sweet photo shows brothers Oliver and Zac Barker, who played Master George Crawley, Fifi Hart who stars as Lady Sibby and twin sisters Eva and Karina Samms, who portray Miss Marigold - and they have all grown up since the season finale in 2015!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey's movie sequel is out so soon - see the trailer here

Ahead of Downton Abbey's much-anticipated movie sequel, which is now set to be released next month, check out the cast of youngsters - they grow up so fast!

"It's Grandpa time at Donk's crèche… with Eva & Karina Samms who play Marigold, Fifi Hart (Sybbie) and Zac and Oliver Barker (George)," wrote Hugh at the time, who is adored for his role as Lord Grantham.

MORE: 11 most devastating Downton Abbey moments, ranked

MORE: Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville with his on-screen grandchildren

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Omg they're getting so big!! Congratulations Donk!"

Another said: "I love everything about this picture!!!!!" A third post read: "Look how big they are now! My heart can’t handle all the surprises lately!" A fourth follower added: "I absolutely adore this picture. Your smile, @bonhughbon, is truly heartfelt and it shows."

Zac and Oliver with their sister Megan

Oliver and Zac are triplets with their sister Meghan; in 2014, their mother Clare opened up about how the cast would get her sons mixed up after their 1920s-style haircuts.

The Barker triplets recently predicted the Euros final

"Zac and Oliver had lovely blonde curls and by the time they had their new hairstyles they looked so grown up, it felt like I'd lost my baby boys," she told the Mail On Sunday in 2020.

The mum-of-triplets also heaped praised on Allen Leech (Tom Branson), saying: "When he wasn't playing trains, he would be sitting on the floor of the trailer using the building blocks or making shapes out of coloured pencils. He loved organising football kickabouts with the children and cast."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.