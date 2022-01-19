NCIS fans all saying the same thing after Michael Weatherly's latest announcement The actor took to Twitter with some surprising news

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly has announced that he has decided to call it time on his CBS legal drama, Bull.

The 53-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday evening with a statement that read: "It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after six seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close."

"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

Fans quickly flooded the replies under his post with farewell messages and well-wishes. However, some were also left wondering if his departure from the show would mean he could potentially now make a return to NCIS and reprise his role as Anthony DiNozzo.

One said: "I really hate to see Bull go but I can't wait to see what's in store for you next. It would be fabulous to see you come back and take the team over on NCIS. Whatever you do I know it will be amazing and I can't wait to see it!!!"

Fans are hopeful that Michael could return as Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS

Another fan echoed this, writing: "I hope this means you might return to NCIS. Anthony DiNozzo was very a very entertaining, and interesting character. I still feel a bit cheated that we never actually saw Tony and Ziva finally together, and very happy."

A third was also thinking along the same lines and wrote: "Sad to see this, but guess I understand. Would love to have Tony, Ziva & Gibbs in one episode for a grand finale to NCIS. Anxious to see what's next!"

As fans will remember, Michael, bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2016 after 13 seasons on the show. Later that same year, he landed the lead role on Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil.

However, in recent months the actor has repeatedly sent NCIS fans into a tailspin by sharing throwback photos of his time on the show alongside cryptic captions, sparking hope that he is keen to return.

