NCIS's Vanessa Lachey comforted by co-stars as she shares heartbreaking news The mom-of-three took to social media to share the news with fans

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey has revealed she is heartbroken after the death of her family dog, Wookie.

MORE: Disappointing news for NCIS and spinoffs revealed

The TV star took to social media to make the heartbreaking announcement alongside a sweet photo of her beloved dog who died at the age of 15 earlier this month. In the caption, she posted a heartfelt tribute that read: “My Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family. You taught me more than you will ever know.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of NCIS: Hawaii?

“The last 15 years have been the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you. Everyone Loved you, Mr Wookerson. Now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you. We Love You & will miss you.”

MORE: NCIS cast's unique homes: Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and more

MORE: NCIS fans worry for future of Wilmer Valderrama's Torres after unexpected behind-the-scenes clip

Vanessa’s followers and famous friends were quick to offer their condolences in the comment section. Jason Antoon, who stars as Ernie alongside Vanessa in the newly launched NCIS spin-off wrote: “Oh noooo! So sorry to hear about Wookie. Sending love."

Vanessa Lachey has revealed she is heartbroken after the death of her family dog, Wookie

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba added: “I’m so sorry….So much love to you all… he will be surrounded by so much love in Doggie heaven…” while her former Hawaii Five-0 co-star Will Yun Lee even shared his own memories of Wookie, writing: “Broken hearted. Loved that little boy since he was a puppy and now him and Rusty are chasing that squeaky ball like greyhounds in the clouds while Teddy waits to sit on their ball.”

Vanessa is the first actress leading an NCIS series

Vanessa lives in Hawaii with singer Nick Lachey, whom she has been married to ten years. The couple married on 15 July 2011 at Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands a year after becoming engaged. They are now proud parents of three children - Camden, eight, Brooklyn, six, and four-year-old Phoenix.

Speaking during an appearance on the Today show back in 2018, the mom-of-three confessed that she considers Wookie her "firstborn."

MORE: Law and Order: SVU set to bring back familiar faces for upcoming episode - and fans are freaking out!

"He's the oldest guy, and honestly, a lot of times, he's the most high maintenance. He's picky with his food. He's the loudest. He needs the most attention. But, hey, that's what comes with being the oldest," she said at the time.

"Every time we come home, he's still excited to see us, and it's a beautiful thing to watch and to be a part of. You still feel loved, and he's the best," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox