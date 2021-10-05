NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post.

Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!

WATCH: Mark Harmon opens up about his NCIS family

In the snap, taken from the long-running CBS show's landmark 200th episode back in 2012, Michael's character, Anthony DiNozzo, can be seen standing over a handcuffed Ziva David. The scene was actually part of an alternate timeline conjured up by NCIS leading man Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) after he was left wondering how the decisions he's made in the past have affected the lives of those around him.

Michael captioned the photo: "Let's just say… they ended up in Paris. Anyone think that's a possibility? (BTW, filming this scene for ep 200 of #NCIS was one of my favorite moments)" which promptly sent fans into overdrive!

Many were wondering if his unexpected post meant that he and Cote were returning to the drama. As one asked: "And when will we be seeing them again??"

Another said: "I miss Tony and Ziva! You and Cote gave us some wonderful moments. We NEED to actually see a #Tiva reunion!"

Someone else echoed this, writing: "Gosh, how I miss them. I wish he had something for the #Tiva fandom. A picture, a letter, a special episode... we need closure."

Would you like to see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to the drama?

Sadly though, it doesn't seem likely that the two stars will be returning to the drama's current 19th season, which kicked off recently. However, we would love to see the pair reunite on the show and can totally see it happening in the future!

Viewers were led to believe that Cote's character Ziva died at the end of season 11, but she made a shock return in season 16 when it was revealed she had faked her death. The Chilean-American actress then appeared as a recurring character throughout season 17 before officially bowing out for good.

Meanwhile, after 13 seasons on the show, Michael Weatherly made the decision to move on from the show and look for roles elsewhere - and it didn't take him long.

In 2016, just months after his character handed in his resignation, Michael made his debut on CBS's Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr Phil. Half a decade later, the show is still going strong and recently began airing its sixth season.

