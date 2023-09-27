The Repair Shop siblings Steve and Suzie Fletcher's sweet bond and childhood revealed

With its heartwarming stories and incredible transformations, The Repair Shop is one of the nation's favourite TV shows and has picked up a slew of awards in recent times including a TV BAFTA and a National Television Award.

But the lifestyle programme is also loved by fans thanks to the popular team that keeps the series running - and fans love that siblings Steve and Suzie Fletcher co-star on the popular series.

It's clear they have a close relationship and Steve even helped Suzie get on the show.

Find out about their sweet bond and childhood below…

Suzie and Steve Fletcher's childhood

In the past, Suzie and Steve have shared insight into what life was like growing up together, with Steve previously sharing a throwback of little Suzie! Taking to Instagram previously, the BBC presenter wrote: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

© Photo: Instagram

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!" Many followers took the comments to share their amazement at the snap.

One person wrote: "Beautiful picture Steve of you and your sister Suzie. I always see you look towards your sister in those moments of emotions. You're a good brother and good on you for that."

A second fan said: "Love you two, the patience, passion and respect you have for people and their treasures is amazing to watch. Best programme on TV xx," while a third gushed: "My fav duo," adding: "You two are fantastic in what you do."

© Guy Levy Suzie Fletcher and Steve Fletcher

Suzie and Steve Fletcher's close bond

In an interview with The Times, Suzie spoke about their relationship, saying the siblings have had a strong relationship since they were children before going on to work together on the popular BBC programme. "Steve and I definitely shared a lot of strong similarities, and he was the one that took me under his wing," she said.

"He's been my rock all my life. Every step. I really didn't think I was confident enough to be on The Repair Shop, but I had the saving grace of Steve being there."

Suzie also opened up on the Relatively podcast about their solid as a rock union. "A word from my brother was always very much appreciated because I could tell him, and still can, my darkest secrets and know that it's in complete confidence and he will keep that to himself but he will also give me really sound advice if I need it."

© Guy Levy Steve Fletcher and Suzie Fletcher

Suzie also told the BBC: "Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather, I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team."

Who else is in Steve and Suzie Fletcher's family?

Before returning to the UK, Suzie lived in America for 22 years with her husband up until his passing in 2013 from pancreatic cancer. While Suzie does not have any children of her own, she's an aunt of four nieces and one nephew through her brother Steve!

© Ricochet Suzie Fletcher gets to work in the new episode

Steve is both a dad and a granddad. The Repair Shop's resident horologist (that's clock repairer to you and me) has opened up about his family life via his Instagram. In a previous post, Steve could be seen smiling on the beach with his son and four daughters as they enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall. He wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"