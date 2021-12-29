Will Kirk reveals handmade Secret Santa present to The Repair Shop co-star, and it's amazing Suzie Fletcher is a very lucky lady!

Will Kirk has amazed fans with a gorgeous gift he made for his Repair Shop co-star Suzie Fletcher as her Secret Santa! Sharing a snap of a beautiful wooden cutlery set on Instagram, he wrote: "Let's just say that Suzie Fletcher will be enjoying her Repair Shop lunch in style from now on #secretsanta."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk sparks fan reaction by revealing impressive venture

The TV personality added that the set was made with cherry wood with an ebony inlay and we have to say, we're very impressed! Fans in his comments were equally delighted with his skills, with one writing: "Wow, those are amazing Will. You are seriously talented. Merry Christmas," while another person wrote: "Beautiful work, Will, lucky Suzie!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive repair

A third person added: "Thank you for showing these beautiful pieces of cutlery. Suzie is so lucky to have them made specially for her. Well done Will. Why did we not see all the presents that were made?"

MORE: Will Kirk's new 'look' for recent TV appearance sparks major fan reaction

MORE: The Repair Shop star opens up about big change in new series

Suzie recently opened up about the future of the hit BBC restoration show, hinting there could be some big changes ahead. The expert saddle repairer, who appears on the programme alongside her clock restoration expert brother Steve Fletcher, recently sat down for a chat on ITV's Lorraine, where she revealed that viewers can expect to see some "new" faces in the workshop in the next series.

How gorgeous are these?

She explained: "There's the regular faces and a few new ones. As ever it is getting more and more exciting with the stories and the items coming in! I sit here in absolute wonderment, and I think this will continue for many, many years thanks to the viewers."

Suzie became a part of the show in 2017 upon moving back to the UK after living in the states with her husband for a number of years. Sadly, Suzie lost her husband to cancer in recent years, something the presenter has described as a "dark time".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.