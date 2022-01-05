Jay Blades makes surprising revelation about The Repair Shop applicants The BBC presenter has been on the show since 2017

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has made a surprising revelation about the application process for the BBC show.

The presenter, who has been a staple member of the programme since it began in 2017, revealed in a recent interview with The Times that some applications will go to extreme lengths in attempt to get onto the show.

Discussing the process of applying, Jay, 51, stated some make up stories in an attempt to make it into the workshop. "People lie just to get on TV,” he told the publication.

The Repair Shop has become hugely popular over the years, so it's no wonder that the show receives such a high volume of applicants. However, it's clear from the show that the BBC are keen to vet any requests that come forward and make sure they're legitimate.

If you're lucky enough to land a spot on the TV show to take in your beloved item, there's good news – you don't have to pay for it. Participants that head into the barn will have their possessions repaired by the very best in the business without being charged.

Speaking about the costs, the Head of Factual at The Repair Shop's production company, Ricochet, Rob Butterfield, explained: "We don't charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to a charity we're very happy with that, but it's by no means necessary."

Fans of the show can apply via the BBC website, which states: "If you have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think our experts can help, please get in touch now! We’re also keen to hear from communities who have objects of historical or social interest they’d like our help with."

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to new episodes of The Repair Shop very soon. Jay's co-star Suzie Fletcher recently appeared on Lorraine for an interview in which she revealed that there are some big changes ahead for the new series.

"There's the regular faces and a few new ones," she said. "As ever it is getting more and more exciting with the stories and the items coming in!"

