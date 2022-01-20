Who left The Apprentice this week? Find out which contestant left the board room

The Apprentice is well and truly underway on BBC One and after another tense week in the board room, one more contestant has gone home.

Find out who Sir Alan Sugar pointed his finger at this week. Here's who left The Apprentice in Week Three.

Who left The Apprentice this week?

Navid was the third contestant to be booted out of the BBC show this week. After being taken back into the board room along with Akshay by project manager Sophie, Sir Alan decided it was Navid's time to leave saying that he hadn't been doing anything for the previous three tasks.

Navid was the third casualty of the boardroom

Which contestants have left The Apprentice 2022?

Shama Amin

Ahead of Week Three, it was announced that Shama Amin had decided to leave the show for health reasons. It was revealed that the children's day nursery owner has rheumatoid arthritis and was forced to quit the show after it became too "physically demanding" for her.

Speaking on The One Show on Tuesday, comedian Tom Allen, who hosts the spin-off show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, said: "It’s so sad because she’s absolutely brilliant and such a clever person and such a lovely person."

Shama left the show due to health reasons

Week Two - Conor Gilsenan

Sales executive and former professional rugby player Conor Gilsenan was the second contestant to be eliminated from season 16 after he was taken into the board room by project manager Aaron Willis.

After losing the task to the girls, Aaron decided to take Conor and fellow teammate Nick Showering back into the board room to face Sir Alan.

Conor was eliminated after Sir Alan decided that some of the decisions he made regarding the app resulted in a poor product.

Conor was eliminated in Week Two

Week One - Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood was the first contestant to leave the show after members of his team felt he was being "disruptive" during the task. He was taken back into the board room along with Akeem Bundu-Kamara by project manager Akshay Thakrar and subsequently fired by Sir Alan.

After being eliminated, Harry admitted that he felt he was "hard done by".

Harry was the first contestant to leave the show

