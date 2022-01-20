7 shows to watch if you love The Tourist Check out our recommendations if you liked The Tourist

The Tourist has been the hit show that everyone is talking about right now. The story follows a man with amnesia who, after being hit by a lorry, is determined to find out his identity – and why he was injured in a car crash in the first place. For those who have raced through the episodes on iPlayer and are looking for something new, here are some great shows we think you'll love…

The Missing - BBC

By the same writers as The Tourist, The Missing follows the investigation into missing person cases, with investigator Julian Baptiste doing whatever it takes to find answers for the family. Season two was a breakout success and follows the reappearance of a teenage girl who went missing years earlier. But is she really who she says she is?

Homeland - Netflix

Another protagonist who you have no idea if you can trust? Sign us up. Homeland follows Brody, a former prisoner of war who returns to the US after being rescued. However, CIA agent Mathison is determined that he was turned by the enemy and goes to any length necessary to prove it.

Showtrial - BBC

Much like 'the man' in The Tourist, Showtrial follows a character who you have no idea if you can trust. After the shocking murder of a working class student on the night of the university ball, the wealthy Talitha and her friend Dilon are arrested for the crime – but did Talitha really do it, or is she innocent as she claims?

Black Mirror - Netflix

The Tourist's slight zany dark sense of humour is something that comes up time and time again in Black Mirror, an anthology series that tells a variety of different sci-fi tales about a dystopian future with advanced technology, from murderous robot dogs to rating everyone in your life out of five stars. While some stories are gritty dramas, others have the sort of dramedy vibe that fans of The Tourist will love.

Sense8 - Netflix

Was your favourite part of The Tourist the cat-and-mouse chase as 'the man' attempts to get away from those wanting to kill him? If so, you will love Sense8 on Netflix. The sci-fi show follows a group of people who realise that they are suddenly mentally linked and can borrow each other's abilities and help one another out in various scenarios. However, their powers mean that they are aggressively hunted by the BPO, who are set on finding and killing them.

Close to Me – Channel 4

Like The Tourist, a head injury after falling down the stairs means that the protagonist, Jo, has lost all of her memories from the last year. As she tries to piece together her life, she begins to realise that there is no one that she can trust. A great psychological thriller that keeps you guessing.

The OA - Netflix

A mystery that begins at the end and takes you to places you would never have expected, The OA follows Prairie, a young blind woman who reappears after being missing for seven years – with her eyesight restored. So where was she, and how can she see again?

