Rules of the Game viewers left 'speechless' after devastating twist in episode three Spoilers ahead!

Rules of the Game viewers have been left "speechless" after the identity of the dead body found in episode one was finally revealed.

MORE: Maxine Peake looks amazing in throwback to early career

Since its debut earlier this month, the new BBC mystery drama has gripped viewers who, up until now, have been speculating over which character had fallen to their death in the reception area of Fly Dynamic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching Rules of the Game?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their despair after HR Director Maya was revealed to be the victim at the end of episode three. One person wrote: "Nooo not Maya [crying face]," while another added: "MAYA!!!!!!!!! She’s so decent and pure! I love her!"

A third person wrote: "Noooo Maya too. Definitely a toxic workplace. I can't have the stomach to watch this drama concluding tomorrow night. Thank you guys. @MPeakeOfficial @RakheeThakrar," while another added: "#RulesOfTheGame was absolutely amazing oh my god I’m speechless. @RakheeThakrar was amazing and the plot is so intricate omg."

MORE: Rules of the Game: viewers all saying the same thing about episode two

MORE: Rules of the Game filming locations: Where is the BBC drama set?

Other fans took to social media to praise the latest episode following the shocking final moments. One person wrote: "Been watching #RulesOfTheGame which remains excellent. Quietly powerful while looking like a whodunnit," while another added: "This is excellent. Chilling but excellent."

HR director Maya was confirmed to be the victim

A third person encouraged others to watch the drama if they hadn't seen it already, writing: "Watch #RulesoftheGame on BBC One. Fiercely important, with particularly powerful female performances. Really excellent and necessary telly."

MORE: Rules of the Game: everything you need to know about the BBC's new thriller

For those who didn't catch the episode on Tuesday night, we saw Maxine Peake's character, Sam, continuing in her attempt to find out what really happened to former employee Amy, who died ten years before.

Sam confronted Gareth about his relationship with Amy in the latest episode

After discovering that Amy went to see Gareth on the night she died, Sam confronts him and he insists that he had a short-lived relationship with her and had nothing to do with her death.

Rules of the Game concludes on Wednesday 19 January at 9pm, with the whole boxset available on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.