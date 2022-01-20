Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support after penning heartbreaking tribute to late father The Abby Sciuto actress' father passed away from COVID-19 last year

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has been inundated with support after taking to social media to pay a heartbreaking tribute to her father on the first anniversary of his death.

MORE: NCIS fans all saying the same thing after Michael Weatherly's latest announcement

The retired actress, who played fan favourite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama until 2018, shared a series of photos of herself with her beloved dad Paul before his death on January 20th 2021. Alongside the photos, she penned a heartbreaking tribute that read: "One year ago my beloved dad died of #Covid. His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pauley Perrett's Abby Sciuto says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

Her post continued: "There were no vaccines then just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over and me saying goodbye on a nurse's cell phone."

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

MORE: Is former NCIS star Pauley Perrette married? Her complicated love life revealed

Fans were quick to send their condolences, with one responding: "I'm so sorry for your loss. I can only imagine how painful it must have been. Much love and positive vibes to you."

One year ago

my beloved dad

Died of #Covid

His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that

There were no Vaccines then

Just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over

And Me

Saying goodbye

On a nurse’s cell phone pic.twitter.com/KspZSSxLym — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 20, 2022

Pauley marked the first anniversary of her father's death on Twitter

A second said: "I can't begin to imagine the heartbreak of not being able to see your dad during that time. I am so sorry for your loss," and a third added: "Loss is hard but hold on to the memory of how lovely your dad is/was."

The anniversary comes just days after Pauley endured another tragic loss. Earlier this month, the 52-year-old actress took to Twitter to pay her respects to late designer Terri King. While she gave no details of the cause of death, Pauley fondly remembered the special dresses Terri had designed especially for her on several occasions.

MORE: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Sharing photos of herself and Terri alongside two specific dresses that Terri designed, she wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of our beloved @TheTerriKing. Designer to the Rock Stars (and me)."

She added: "Her beautiful, bright light is unmatched. She was here to spread kindness and good. These are my Grammy and People's Choice Awards dresses she made: #TerriKing #Angel."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox