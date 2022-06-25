Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair.

But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans last year by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and we still can't get over it.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's Abby says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

Pauley shared her DIY dye project on Twitter, revealing an assortment of shades including yellow, red, orange, purple, and green.

Sharing several snaps of her new 'do, Pauley seemed pretty pleased with her efforts, captioning the images: "I’m a rainbow!!! #rainbow #MyHair #DIY."

Her followers loved her new look and were quick to rave about her bold choice in the comments, with one responding: "Love your hair!"

A second said: "Gorgeous!" A third added: "That looks spectacular," and a fourth wrote: "Cool hair!"

Fans loved Pauley's new rainbow hair

Last year was a tough one for the former actress, who revealed in January 2021 that her father, Paul, had sadly passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, she penned: "I am the total Daddy’s Girl. Daddy is my whole world. My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not.

"Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy."

Pauley lit candles to remember her father

She added: "Last thing daddy said to me on this earth was about COVID, he said: 'Thangs not good. I keep fighting. U stay put don’t get near this stuff. It’s really bad'. I am HONORING HIS WISHES! His funeral is today. Imma #StayPut Love you Daddy. Rest In Peace That Passes All Understanding."

In November, Pauley paid tribute to those who have lost their lives, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a somber photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.

"It was #AllSaintsDay at church today. So much loss in the last year, it’s almost unbearable," she wrote. "Lit candles for all those we are remembering. That one was for Dad. All blessings to all who are hurting. And the holidays are so hard, look after each other."

