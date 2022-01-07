Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette overwhelmed with support after tragic loss

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has been inundated with support after she shared the sad news of another tragic loss on Thursday.

The retired actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to Twitter to pay her respects to designer Terri King, who has sadly passed away. While she gave no details of the cause of death, Pauley fondly remembered the special dresses Terri had designed especially for her on several occasions.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's Abby says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

Pauley shared photos of herself and Terri alongside two specific dresses – a strapless white gown with "No H8" emblazoned across the front and a lime green mini dress with a cut-out back and musical notes featured underneath her bust.

Captioning the snaps, she penned: "So sad to hear of the passing of our beloved @TheTerriKing. Designer to the Rock Stars (and me)."

She added: "Her beautiful, bright light is unmatched. She was here to spread kindness and good. These are my Grammy and People's Choice Awards dresses she made: #TerriKing #Angel."

So sad to hear of the passing of our beloved @TheTerriKing



Pauley with the late designer Terri King

Fans were quick to send their condolences, with one responding: "I sorry to hear of the passing of your good friend. She’ll be designing for the angles."

A second said: "Sorry for the loss of a creative-minded lady. My condolences to you and your families." A third added: "Love the dresses, I'm sorry for your loss, I will be praying for all of you."

It was only last year that Pauley was mourning another death after her beloved father passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

Pauley lit a candle on All Saints Day in memory of her father

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, she wrote: "I am the total Daddy’s Girl. Daddy is my whole world. My person that loves me SO MUCH, never judges me and always thinks I’m AWESOME even when I’m not.

"Daddy didn’t make it. #RIP my beloved daddy."

