The Crown star Erin Doherty stars in new BBC drama Chloe – and it looks seriously good

The Crown star Erin Doherty is set to star in the new BBC series Chloe – and if the trailer is anything to go by, we think we're going to be obsessed!

Created by Sex Education writer Alice Seabright, the upcoming six-part series follows Becky, a lonely young woman who is her mother's carer in their small seaside flat on the outskirts of Bristol. Becky finds her escape through the life of a social media influencer, Chloe Fairbourne.

However, after Chloe mysteriously dies, Becky enters her glamorous world, taking on a new identity and infiltrating the lives of Chloe's closest friends and family to find out just what happened to her.

Erin stars as Becky

Keen viewers won't have long to wait for the upcoming show, which will be out on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 February – so mark your calendars! For fans across the pond, the show will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US and 240 countries worldwide.

Erin is perhaps best known for playing Princess Anne in the hit show The Crown, which the Princess Royal herself jokily commented on following the release of season four. Following an interview where Erin said that Anne's hairstyle would sometimes take two hours to recreate, Anne told The Independent: "Actually I read an article the other day about The Crown, the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I’m thinking, ‘How could you possibly take that long?’ I mean it takes me ten or 15 minutes."

