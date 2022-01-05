Where is The Lost Daughter set? Explore the filming locations of the Netflix movie Find out all about the movie's stunning filming locations here

The Lost Daughter has certainly got viewers talking. As well as its incredible storyline, the Netflix movie, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Normal People's Paul Mescal, has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop.

But where exactly was the movie filmed? We've done some investigating and here is everything there is to know about The Lost Daughter's stunning production locations...

WATCH: Olivia Colman stars in new Netflix movie The Lost Daughter

The Lost Daughter follows a middle-aged, divorced professor and mother named Leda who has travelled from Boston in the States to a quiet coastal town in Greece for a peaceful solo trip. However, things quickly take a sinister turn when Leda becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter who she meets on the beach.

The Greek island of Spetses, near Athens, was chosen as the ideal location to bring the psychological drama to life and is where the majority of the movie was shot. Filming chiefly took place on the island's stunning coastline, but other areas, more inland, were also used as backdrops for key scenes.

Filming for the movie took place on the Greek island of Spetses

Interestingly though, the novel that the film has been adapted from by author Elena Ferrante actually takes place in a rural Italian town - and the movie was originally meant to be shot in New Jersey before travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak put paid to that. Discussing the decision to move production to Greece, director Maggie told Vanity Fair: "As soon as we even considered shifting to Greece — which was really just a fantasy whim I had — it took off."

Have you watched The Lost Daughter yet? The synopsis for the movie reads: "Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.

"An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences."

