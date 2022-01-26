Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville to release 'poignant' memoir on life and career Fans will not want to miss this…

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has a brand new project that fans will not want to miss. The actor, who is known and adored for his part at Robert Crawley in the period drama, is set to release a memoir later this year detailing his life and career in acting.

According to The Bookseller online, Hugh's memoir will be released by Little, Brown publishing who have given a synopsis for the upcoming title.

"From getting his big break as Third Shepherd in the school nativity play, to navigating Highclere Castle's complex Labrador policies, to bizarre Hollywood encounters, Hugh creates a brilliantly vivid picture of a career on stage and screen," it reads.

"What is it like working with Judi Dench and Julia Roberts, or playing Robert de Niro's right leg, or not being Gary Oldman, twice? A naturally gifted writer and uproariously funny storyteller, Hugh also writes with poignancy about his father's dementia and of his mother, whose life in the secret service only emerged after her death.

"Whether telling stories of his B&H smoking, G&T drinking, horse-racing addicted grandmother, or working with an invisible bear with a penchant for marmalade, this is a richly entertaining memoir." HELLO! has reached out to Hugh's representatives for comment.

Hugh in the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel

Meanwhile, ahead of his new book, Hugh is gearing up for the release of the Downton Abbey film sequel in March as well as a number of other exciting roles in film and TV. The Paddington star will be also appearing in an upcoming Netflix thriller, I Came By.

Starring alongside Hugh is 1917 and Munich: The Edge of War star, George MacKay, as well as esteemed actress Kelly Macdonald. The film tells the story of a young graffiti artist who targets the homes of wealthy elite, only to discover secrets that take him on a dangerous path.

Hugh will be playing Sir Hector Blake, who we suppose is one of the "wealthy elite" targetted by George's graffiti artist character, Toby Nealey. Kelly will round off the main cast as Toby's mum, Lizzie Nealey.

