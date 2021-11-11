Hugh Bonneville receives praise from fans with first-look photo of Downton Abbey sequel The actor shared a photo after the teaser was released

Hugh Bonneville has been sharing his excitement for upcoming film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, this week by posting a first-look image of himself and co-star Michelle Dockery. His fans were naturally thrilled to see the pair back in action as Lord Grantham and Lady Mary respectively – but they also had high praise for the star.

The actor shared the image on Instagram shortly after the brand new teaser clip for the sequel was released, writing in the caption: "Lord G and Lady M displaying exemplary staircase skills in the second Downton Abbey film. In cinemas March 2022. #DowntonAbbey #DA2. Ben Blackall/Focus Features. PS thanks for all the Birthday messages. Much appreciated."

WATCH: See the brand teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era

Hugh's photo prompted many fans to comment on Lord Grantham's "trimmed" down figure. One person said: "Lord G has slimmed down marvellously. Cheers, My Lord!" A second fan agreed with this, added: "You look very trim and healthy! Fabulous #downtongeek." Meanwhile, a third complimented both stars, writing: "So looking forward to watch the movie! You both look amazing!"

The Paddington star's post was shared soon after a short clip of the teaser trailer was released on Wednesday evening which sent Downton fans into overdrive. Many of the fan favourite characters could be seen in the sneak peek, including Allan Leech as Tom Branson and Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley.

Hugh shared this first-look image on Instagram

However, some eagle-eyed fanatics couldn't help but notice that one major character was missing from the short promo. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, appears to be missing even during some of the major events of the trailer, including a wedding.

One person wrote: "They had to persuade Matthew Goode to join #DowntonAbbey and that should have been a hint he wasn't interested. We're guessing he'll have as small a role in the upcoming movie as he did the last one. Here he appears to be missing his business partner's wedding."

Despite not being seen in the video, the actor is said to be making an appearance as he is listed in the official cast list for the upcoming second film. Watch this space!

