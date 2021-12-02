Hugh Bonneville shares glimpse at new TV show - but fans are concerned The Downton Abbey posted the update to his social media followers

Hugh Bonneville has shared a glimpse at a brand new TV project – but some of his followers on social media were keen to express concern in the comments.

The Downton Abbey star posted a photo of himself in the woods and a clip from his new programme for the Smithsonian Channel, New Forest: The Crown's Hunting Ground.

But some fans picked up on Hugh's appearance in the photo. One person said: "Hugh, stop losing," as a second person agreed, writing: "He's lost so much weight." However, others were loving the Paddington 2 star's new appearance. "Why do you have to look so gorgeous in every picture?" asked a third fan. A fourth, meanwhile, simply put: "Beautiful!"

Plenty more of the actor's fans were impressed by Hugh's voiceover for the new nature programme, which aired on Wednesday evening. "Your voice," wrote a fan, followed by a love-heart emoji, as another said: "Sounding very david attenborough in that voiceover."

Hugh shared some snaps from his new show on Instagram

The synopsis for his latest venture, which he announced last month, reads: "As a child, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, would wonder at the majesty and magnificence of the wild ponies, galloping across the heath in the stunning landscape of the New Forest National Park.

"Bonneville guides viewers through a year in the life of the Forest – a remarkable journey seen through the eyes of its most iconic wildlife inhabitants, including a newly born New Forest Foal, a pair of rare Goshawks with dragon-red eyes, and a red Deer Stag. Amongst the species surviving in these ancient woodlands and boggy mires include five different species of Deer."

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for the return of Downton Abbey next year with the sequel film being released in March 2022. Hugh will, of course, be reprising his role as Robert Crawley for the new movie along with other favourites including Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Joanne Froggatt.

