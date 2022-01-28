Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova pose together on the beach after taking freezing dip with Strictly stars The cast are currently in Newcastle

The Strictly Come Dancing cast is currently in Newcastle as they continue their Nationwide Arena Tour and to celebrate their arrival in the new city, some of the stars went wild and visited Tynemouth Beach for a dip in the sea.

Sara Davies, Tilly Ramsay, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson, Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova were the brave ones that headed out for the "invigorating" experience and thankfully they all documented it on Instagram.

In photos shared by Sara and Nikita, the stars can be seen getting undressed and running towards the sea in their swimsuits and later celebrating by enjoying a hot drink in a nearby cafe.

In most of the group shots, Kai and Nadiya can be seen posing and sitting together – showing that despite reports of a relationship, the pair remain good friends.

The Strictly cast posed together after taking a dip in the sea

"The 'before, during and after' shots! Took some of the gang to Tynemouth beach this morning for a dip in the sea…… was bloody freezing but absolutely incredible! So invigorating!" Sara captioned her post.

"Loved it," commented Nadiya on the snaps, whilst Nikita agreed: "Absolutely loved it!"

Fans agreed and praised them for their friendship. "Love this, honestly the friendships on SCD is what makes it so special, not just the joy of dancing, I mean look at those smiles," said one, whilst another remarked: "What a fab group of friends you are!! Best Strictly cast EVER."

Nadiya and Kai were pictured together despite romance reports

A third added: "So jealous! You all have a wonderful bond going."

Nikita also shared similar pictures and added: "Loved this morning's swim in Newcastle with this lovely bunch, we still can't feel our toes, so back to the hotel into a very warm bath."