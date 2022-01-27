Strictly Come Dancing pros join together for amazing announcement - and we can't wait Are you ready to Rumba?

Good news for Strictly Come Dancing fans! Following the hit Strictly Live tour, our favourite dancing pros including Dianne Busewell, Katya Jones and Gorka Marquez have confirmed that they will be embarking on the Professionals tour – and we couldn't be more excited.

Much like the opening performances on Strictly Come Dancing, the Professionals tour will showcase the expert dancers' amazing talents, and will be travelling across the country from April. Sign us up!

The tour will be extra special after the 2021 tour was postponed. The decision was made due to social distancing rules at the time, and they wouldn't be able to tour unless the show had the opportunity to perform to full capacity houses.

Strictly's creative director Jason Gilkison said: "We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour. These much-loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed."

The cast are currently on tour with their celebrity partners, but the shows were met with some difficulties after AJ Odudu was unable to take part due to an injury, and Nikita Kuzmin was forced to miss shows after contracting COVID.

The star is now back with his co-star, Tilly Ramsay, and the pair shared a video celebrating the news, with Nikita saying: "We are ready for you, we are ready to dance. I'm finally back, I promise I won't leave anymore." Tilly then joked: "I'm not letting go," as Nikita continued: "She is not letting go. Yeah guys, we are excited."

