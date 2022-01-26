Strictly stars rally behind Rose Ayling-Ellis in heartwarming video Rose shared the video to Instagram

The cast of the Strictly Live Tour have joined Rose Ayling-Ellis in a video to encourage Parliament to pass a law making British Sign Language legally recognised.

Rose shared the short clip to Instagram, which shows herself and other female stars of the Strictly show using sign language to say: "BSL needs to be legally recognised as a language. Yay."

WATCH: Strictly stars rally around Rose Ayling-Ellis in Instagram video

Dancers and celebrities from the tour such as Nadiya Bychkova, Sara Davies and Maisie Smith appeared in the video, all wearing red dressing gowns.

Alongside the video, Rose posted the following caption: "Tomorrow the Parliament will be debating whether or not to make BSL a legally recognised language. Let's make this happen! #signthebill."

Fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support, with one person writing: "Love this!! It absolutely should! You have inspired me to learn," while another fan added: "Absolutely make BSL a legally recognised language - it should've been done years ago. Well done Rose for being such a fantastic ambassador."

Rose's Strictly's castmates joined her in the Instagram video

The EastEnders actress, who was Strictly's first deaf contestant, has been campaigning to give the language legal protection and had been in talks with Labour MP Rosie Cooper about her Bill in Parliament, which aims to declare BSL as an official language of the UK.

Rose's influence has led to the implementation of BSL interpreters on the Strictly tour.

Speaking about her campaign on This Morning earlier this month, she said: "It's been recognised as a language, but it's not been official. That becomes such a big problem.

Rose's influence has led to BSL sign interpreters joining the Strictly tour

"I have heard so many stories about deaf people going to a doctor appointment and they ask for an interpreter and they don't refer them an interpreter, so they end up needing their child to translate, or a family member. That shouldn't be.

"Because it's not an official language, we can't do anything about it."

