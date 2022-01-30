Doctor Who director Jamie Magnus Stone has revealed that one key change has been made to Jodie Whittaker's regeneration scene which breaks the sci-fi show's tradition.

Since the show's revival back in 2005, each regeneration has taken place inside the TARDIS. However, Jamie has confirmed in an interview with RadioTimes.com that Jodie's final scene will be filmed outside the iconic police box.

"We shot the last-ever scene in the TARDIS, and said goodbye to the TARDIS, and then there were some tears," the director said. "And then we went out to film, basically, her regeneration.

"And the last shot that we did, I think, will be the last shot in the episode as well. So it was really nice to do things in sequence. And it was mostly Jodie and Mandip's scenes on that last day. So it was just super-emotional."

Jodie also opened up about her final day of filming in a recent interview, telling Entertainment Weekly that it was a "grief-ridden" experience. She said: "It was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had.

Jodie's regeneration scene took place outside of the TARDIS

"It's a really bizarre feeling because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches – like, 'Why have you done it?' But... it felt right."

She continued: "It was a wonderfully celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I'd made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they're off, I don't have to really get my head around the fact that it's not my part!"

Jodie's last episode will air later this year

Jodie's final episode will air in Autumn 2022 and will feature her regeneration as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations. Fans won't have to say goodbye to the first female doctor just yet, however, as she'll return in the spring for a special titled Legend of the Sea Devils, which will see the Doctor and her companions battle iconic Who monsters, the Sea Devils, after landing in 19th century China.

