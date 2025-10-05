Jodie Whittaker's private life off-screen at London home with famous husband and 2 children

Jodie Whittaker is one of the nation's most beloved television stars, known for her roles in Doctor Who, Broadchurch,Toxic Town, Black Mirror, Trust Me and One Night. The 43-year-old actress is returning to screens once again on Sunday – teaming up with another national treasure, Suranne Jones, in ITV's gripping Spain-set heist drama Frauds. Dubbed the modern-day Thelma & Louise, Jodie plays Sam who, alongside Bert (Suranne), embarks on the "most audacious" of art thefts after Bert returns from a 10-year prison sentence seeking one last multi-million-pound heist. But while you may know a lot about Jodie's many characters on-screen, how much do you know about her private life off-screen? Read on to find out, including her London home with her famous husband and family…
Jodie is married to Christian Contreras
Jodie's private home life
With her impressive back catalogue of acting projects, it's surprising to think Jodie has any time for herself, but away from her stacked schedule, she lives a quiet life at home in London with her fellow actor husband, Christian Contreras and their two children.
The pair tied the knot in 2008
Who is Jodie's husband?
Jodie is married to actor and writer Christian Contreras, whom she married in 2008. While the pair have been married for 17 years, they met almost 22 years ago when they were studying at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. The couple have flourished in their respective careers and are no doubt each other's biggest supporters.
Christian most recently featured in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue
Jodie's famous husband Christian Contreras
Born in Belize, Christian Contreras is known for appearing in the TV series Odyssey (2015) and Halo: Nightfall (2013). He also landed the role of a C.I.A security agent in Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Christian is credited as a co-writer on the 2018 crime drama, City of Lies, starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker.
Most recently, Christian played Octavio Fuentes in BBC's hit survival thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, as well as featuring as Jerry Knox in the Disney+ drama, A Thousand Blows, starring Stephen Graham, and Jesus in 2025 coming-of-age drama Rule Breakers.
The pair met at Guildhall School of Music and Drama
How did Jodie Whittaker meet her husband Christian?
Jodie and Christian first met while attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Three years after their 2005 graduation, the couple tied the knot. Speaking about their wedding, Jodie told The Independent in 2011: "We had a big wedding in Arizona – very attention-seeking, big dress, big guest-list kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days…"
Reflecting on their nuptials, Jodie revealed: "I felt really young when I got married at just 26, especially living and working somewhere as fast-paced as London – where you can't even plan for the next week, let alone commit to something for the rest of your life. But I'm a good wife, though I think I'm a bit rubbish at home comforts."
Preferring to keep her marriage out of the spotlight, Jodie rarely talks about life with Christian, which she explained to The Mirror. "He's from Tucson and I'm from Huddersfield," she said. "But I don't divulge stuff about him, because I don't think he'd appreciate it when he's not here to speak for himself. We do get comments like, 'Where the hell did you two meet?' We're like an international couple."
Jodie debuted her bump at the 2022 Brit Awards
Jodie and Christian's family of four
While their work is in the public eye, the couple have been very careful to keep their personal life away from the spotlight. In 2015, seven years after saying "I do", Jodie and Christian welcomed their first child together, a daughter, although they've never revealed her name.
Meanwhile, fans were equally shocked and overjoyed when the Doctor Who star debuted a baby bump at the 2022 Brit Awards. The actress welcomed her second child later that year, but the gender and name have been kept private from public knowledge.
Jodie's a football fan
Life off-screen
With someone who has such a stacked schedule, it's a wonder Jodie has any downtime for herself. But in an interview with The Times, Jodie shared her love for football – especially after the Lioness's roaring victory at the Euros this year.
"The stress of watching was just unbelievable, wasn't it? It doesn't matter how old a player is, I feel like a stressed mum," she said. A supporter of both Huddersfield Town and Arsenal, Jodie added: "My dad's a massive Town fan, but my family are Gooners, so there's a lot of 'north London for ever', which obviously sounds really natural in my accent."
Frauds is available to watch on ITV1 at 9pm from Sunday 5 October.