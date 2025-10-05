Jodie Whittaker's private life off-screen at London home with famous husband and 2 children

The pair met at Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Jodie and Christian first met while attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Three years after their 2005 graduation, the couple tied the knot. Speaking about their wedding, Jodie told The Independent in 2011: "We had a big wedding in Arizona – very attention-seeking, big dress, big guest-list kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days…"

Reflecting on their nuptials, Jodie revealed: "I felt really young when I got married at just 26, especially living and working somewhere as fast-paced as London – where you can't even plan for the next week, let alone commit to something for the rest of your life. But I'm a good wife, though I think I'm a bit rubbish at home comforts."

Preferring to keep her marriage out of the spotlight, Jodie rarely talks about life with Christian, which she explained to The Mirror. "He's from Tucson and I'm from Huddersfield," she said. "But I don't divulge stuff about him, because I don't think he'd appreciate it when he's not here to speak for himself. We do get comments like, 'Where the hell did you two meet?' We're like an international couple."