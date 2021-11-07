Doctor Who star Matt Smith reveals whether he would return for show's 60th anniversary Matt Smith's Doctor was a firm fan favourite

Matt Smith has opened up about potentially returning to Doctor Who for the 60th anniversary, which is set to take place in 2023.

MORE: It's a Sin star Omari Douglas tipped to replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor

Chatting to Cnet, the star revealed that he was "pleased" that Russell T. Davies would be back as the showrunner for the series, explaining: "I think he oversaw one of the great ten years of Doctor Who. He's a great guy, he's a brilliant writer, I think he manages to get in the cultural zeitgeist, which is what that show needs to do."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for Doctor Who's highly-anticipated 13th season

Despite being full of praise for the new direction of the show, Matt admitted that he hadn't received any information about potentially returning for a special one-off episode, adding: "It's an exciting move for the show, so, I'm sure one of his scripts would be just brilliant. I haven't heard and no one's picked up the phone yet."

Would you like to see Matt return to Doctor Who?

David Tennant previously revealed that it was something of a tradition to return to the role of the Doctor for an anniversary. Chatting to The Graham Norton Show, he explained: "That's part of the joy of Doctor Who… There is a precedent in Doctor Who down the years, on the big anniversaries, some of the Doctors have returned and shaken hands with the current version."

MORE: Death in Paradise star could be next Doctor Who – details

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker's family

Jodie is currently playing the Doctor

The role is currently being played by Jodie Whittaker, who has confirmed that she will bow out in 2022. At the time, she said: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.

"And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.