Death in Paradise fans mourn as Joséphine Jobert exits series: 'Won't be the same' The Florence Cassell actress bowed out of the series for good in Friday's episode

Season 11 of Death in Paradise continued on Friday evening and saw one of the BBC show's most beloved characters choose to say goodbye - for the second time.

Following her decision last week to face up to her fears, the latest episode saw DS Florence Cassell (played by actress Joséphine Jobert) leave the Saint Marie team behind and embark on an undercover mission in Jamaica. Even though there has been speculation about Joséphine's exit for weeks now, viewers were still left heartbroken as they watched Florence say her final goodbyes to Neville, Marlon, Naomi and the Commissioner.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#DeathInParadise already guessed that Florence @Josie_official was going to leave this series but still cried. Absolutely amazing character and actress. Will miss DS Cassell and glad they gave her closure."

Another added: "Nooooo another great character gone from @DeathInParadise. It won't be the same without Florence. Love hers and Neville's friendship," while a third said: "Missing Florence already that was a tough watch. Tears in my eyes at the end."

Joséphine Jobert bowed out of the series for good in Friday's episode

Joséphine previously left the show in season eight, only to return after missing one season. Speaking about her decision to once again step away from the series, she told HELLO!: "I felt that I did everything I could with Florence. We said everything and she needs to move on and I need to move on.

"I've been on the show for seven years and you can stay in your comfort zone and keep on doing it or stop, which is a big decision emotionally and professionally, and try and move on and do something else. It's not personal, I love the show, I'm so proud of it, but as an actor and as a person it was time to move and try something else."

As for whether she'll ever return, she revealed that she hasn't ruled that out just yet. Discussing the possibility of making a comeback in the future, she said: "Maybe for a special episode, why not! Maybe not next year because it'd be too soon… but maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."

"Production was so good," she added. "They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you might want to come back and say hello!'"

