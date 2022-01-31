Call the Midwife star Helen George speaks out following criticism from viewers The actress addressed her followers

Call the Midwife star Helen George has spoken out after receiving criticism from viewers about being pregnant whilst filming the latest series of the BBC period drama.

MORE: Call the Midwife: fans left 'heartbroken' after episode five

The actress, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the series, defended herself after viewers attacked her for continuing to work on the eleventh season during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Do you watch the BBC show?

Taking to Twitter, Helen addressed her followers, writing: "I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!).

"Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

MORE: Call the Midwife stars discuss responsibilty of being asked to tackle taboo storylines

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with messages of support for the actress, with one person writing: "Hear hear. What are some people like? The storyline last night was excellent and as always sensitively handled," while another added: "I can’t say I even noticed as was too much engaged in the story and your acting. You always look amazing and are a joy to watch on screen."

Helen George defended her decision to work during her pregnancy

A third person tweeted: "I noticed straight away, especially with all the props in front of the tummy. Did it matter? Not a jot. Such a beautiful programme. Congrats to you."

Helen's co-star, Olly Rix, who plays widower Matthew Aylward in the drama, also defended her. Replying to a tweet that read: "It's very unprofessional in my opinion, it's not as it's filmed all year round. It's a short window. She should quit if she wants to be pregnant during filming. It ruins continuity and the aesthetics of the show," the actor referenced the Twitter user and wrote: "Take a bow, Fanny. Dumbest [expletive] tweet of the night."

Olly Rix came to Helen's defence on Twitter

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.