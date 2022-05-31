The cast of Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children Take a peek into the Call the Midwife cast's family life

If there's one thing the Call The Midwife cast is well versed in, it's babies. Yes, the actresses not only act out birth scenes and infant aftercare but they actually have to undergo some midwifery training before they start filming.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George makes candid comment about daughter – and shares adorable photo

In addition to being baby experts on the show, some of the main cast even have adorable families of their own. From former star Jessica Raine to Helen George, Jenny Agutter to Vanessa Redgrave, here are some of the main cast who have families of their own...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

Helen George

One of the longest standing actresses on the show, Helen George has played Trixie since the series began in 2012 and is a firm favourite with fans. She's also the first to give birth to a Call The Midwife baby after finding love with her co-star, Jack Ashton, who plays Tom Hereward, in 2016. They welcomed their first child in September 2017 and named her Wren Ivy.

MORE: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

In 2021, the star shared the lovely news that they were expecting their second child on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump, writing: "Baking number 2. Due in December," and added a baby emoji. Cute. In November, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Lark.

Jessica Raine

If you're a there-from-day-one fan of Call The Midwife you'll remember Jessica Raine as the lead character, Jenny Lee, in series one to three. The actress welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Tom Goodman-Hill in early 2018. The couple started dating in 2010 after they met while co-starring in a play and married on 1 September 2015.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares post in support of co-star for special reason

MORE: Stephen McGann shares major Call the Midwife news - but fans are divided

Stephen McGann

Heidi Thomas, who created and wrote the BBC period drama, and Stephen have been a real-life couple for more than 30 years. They have one son together named Dominic.

Jenny Agutter

Another there-since-the-beginning actress, Jenny Agutter has been playing Sister Julienne for almost eight years. Married in real life to Johan Tham, a Swedish hotelier, the couple share one son, Jonathan Tham, born on Christmas day 1990.

Dorothy Atkinson

Dorothy Atkinson played the character of Jane Sutton from 2012 to 2013. She has one son with her husband, Martin Savage.

Vanessa Redgrave

The legendary Vanessa Redgrave has narrated Call The Midwife since 2012. The English actress is a mum-of-three: she had daughters Natasha Richardson and Joely Richardson with her first husband, filmmaker, Tony Richardson and later welcomed a son, Carlo Gabriel Redgrave Sparanero with Italian actor, Franco Nero. Tragically, Natasha, who was married to Liam Neeson, died in a skiing accident in 2009.

Judy Parfitt

The beloved Sister Monica Joan, played by Judy Parfitt, has also featured in the series since 2012. Judy, 83, has one child in real life, David Steedman, with her husband Tony Steedman who sadly passed away in 2001.

Fenella Woolgar

Fenella Woolgar joined Call The Midwife in 2018 as the character, Sister Hilda. In real life she is a mum-of-three but little else is known about her kids.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.